Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) & First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Critical Survey

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) and First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.7% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Regions Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Regions Financial and First Resource Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial 28.61% 16.60% 1.53% First Resource Bancorp 23.70% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Regions Financial has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Regions Financial and First Resource Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial 0 7 7 0 2.50 First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regions Financial currently has a consensus target price of $23.29, suggesting a potential upside of 21.32%. Given Regions Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than First Resource Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regions Financial and First Resource Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial $7.56 billion 2.38 $2.25 billion $2.34 8.21 First Resource Bancorp $21.79 million 1.54 $5.63 million $1.81 6.01

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp. First Resource Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regions Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Regions Financial beats First Resource Bancorp on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as deposits. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. It also provides investment and insurance products; low-income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About First Resource Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Resource Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and personal primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, overdraft protection, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards; digital banking services; and cash management, positive pay, ACH origination, sweep/transfer, ATM, over the counter checks, bill payment, wire transfer, guarantee/notary, safe deposit box, drive-up banking, night depository, foreign currency exchange, cashier's check, and stop payments, as well as telephone, text, online, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.