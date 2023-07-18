Financial Comparison: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) versus First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

First Merchants has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Merchants and Dime Community Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dime Community Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

First Merchants presently has a consensus price target of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 37.00%. Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus price target of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 45.62%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than First Merchants.

This table compares First Merchants and Dime Community Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $669.08 million 2.69 $222.09 million $3.97 7.60 Dime Community Bancshares $477.38 million 1.58 $152.56 million $3.83 5.07

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares. Dime Community Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Merchants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of First Merchants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Merchants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. First Merchants pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Merchants has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dime Community Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 29.37% 13.18% 1.46% Dime Community Bancshares 29.53% 15.14% 1.21%

Summary

First Merchants beats Dime Community Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. The company operates banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. It also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans. In addition, it invests in Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal National Mortgage Association, Government National Mortgage Association, and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities; U.S. Treasury securities; New York state and local municipal obligations; U.S. government-sponsored enterprise securities; and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep programs; federal deposit insurance corporation insurance; merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management services, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; investment products and services through a third-party broker dealer; and title insurance broker services, as well as SBA loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

