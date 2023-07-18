USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 231,900 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 303,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $73.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $248.36 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,153 shares in the company, valued at $144,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $76,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,518 shares of company stock worth $1,427,054. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

