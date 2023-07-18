Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

Shares of FRD opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.14. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.19 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 3.90%.

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

About Friedman Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRD. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 142.3% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 312,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 183,834 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 25.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the third quarter worth $99,000. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.