Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of FRD opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.14. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.
Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.19 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 3.90%.
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
