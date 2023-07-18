Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $116.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.90 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of MCRI opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.67. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.81.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Monarch Casino & Resort

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 3,509 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $235,278.45. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 223,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,984,803.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,964 shares of company stock worth $1,348,073. Corporate insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,903,000 after purchasing an additional 129,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 929,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,408 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after buying an additional 514,761 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,932,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

See Also

