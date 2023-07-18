Short Interest in Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR) Increases By 91.8%

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 91.8% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colombier Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Colombier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Colombier Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Colombier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Colombier Acquisition by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Colombier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Colombier Acquisition alerts:

Colombier Acquisition Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:CLBR opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Colombier Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

About Colombier Acquisition

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colombier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colombier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.