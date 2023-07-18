Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives $47.43 Average PT from Analysts

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYANGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.43.

RYAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

In other news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,061,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 689,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $29,976,546.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,061,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,414,750 shares of company stock worth $409,168,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

RYAN opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 80.50 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ryan Specialty has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYANGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

