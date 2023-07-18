Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Short Interest Up 91.9% in June

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,100 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the June 15th total of 197,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Mayville Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Mayville Engineering Price Performance

Shares of MEC stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $230.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.86. Mayville Engineering has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $142.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.30 million. Research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,149,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,113,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 178,084 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

