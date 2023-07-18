Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 93.1% from the June 15th total of 585,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 594,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Immersion news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 20,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $162,437.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,049.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Immersion during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Immersion during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Immersion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IMMR opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $232.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. Immersion has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $9.25.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Immersion had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 million. Analysts expect that Immersion will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Immersion’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

