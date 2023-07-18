Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the June 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 577.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPX opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $370.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.72. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52.

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

