Short Interest in Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Increases By 97.6%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the June 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Lomiko Metals stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Lomiko Metals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

