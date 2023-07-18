Short Interest in Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Increases By 97.6%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the June 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Lomiko Metals Stock Performance
Shares of Lomiko Metals stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Lomiko Metals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Lomiko Metals
