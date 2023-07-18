AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

