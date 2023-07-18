Head to Head Comparison: PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) versus East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Free Report) and PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

East Resources Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PJT Partners has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for East Resources Acquisition and PJT Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A PJT Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PJT Partners has a consensus price target of $86.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.36%. Given PJT Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PJT Partners is more favorable than East Resources Acquisition.

18.5% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of PJT Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of PJT Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and PJT Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A PJT Partners $1.03 billion 1.84 $164.77 million $3.18 23.95

PJT Partners has higher revenue and earnings than East Resources Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and PJT Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -7.08% PJT Partners 8.39% 17.00% 12.09%

Summary

PJT Partners beats East Resources Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc., an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures. The company also advises private and public company boards and management teams on strategies for building productive investor relationships with a focus on shareholder engagement; and strategic investor relations; environmental, social, and governance matters; and other investor-related matters. In addition, it provides advisory services related to debt and acquisition financings; structured product offerings; public equity raises, including initial public offering and SPAC offerings; and private capital raises for early and later stage companies, as well as other capital structure related matters. Further, the company offers advisory services in restructurings and recapitalizations; and serving a range of companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on liability management and related capital raise transactions, including exchanges, recapitalizations, reorganizations, debt repurchases, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. Additionally, it provides private fund advisory and fundraising services for a range of investment strategies; and advisory services to GPs and LPs on liquidity and other structured solutions in the secondary market. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

