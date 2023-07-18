Head to Head Contrast: Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) and Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) and Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Superior Plus pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Naturgy Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Superior Plus pays out 312.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Naturgy Energy Group pays out 99.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Plus and Naturgy Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Plus N/A N/A N/A Naturgy Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Plus N/A N/A N/A $0.19 37.95 Naturgy Energy Group N/A N/A N/A $0.31 19.10

This table compares Superior Plus and Naturgy Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Naturgy Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Superior Plus and Naturgy Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Plus 0 0 3 0 3.00 Naturgy Energy Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Superior Plus presently has a consensus target price of $13.10, indicating a potential upside of 79.95%. Naturgy Energy Group has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 318.76%. Given Naturgy Energy Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Naturgy Energy Group is more favorable than Superior Plus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Superior Plus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Naturgy Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Superior Plus beats Naturgy Energy Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane). The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes propane gas and liquid fuels primarily in the Eastern United States, the Midwest, and California to retail customers, including residential and commercial customers. The Canadian Propane segment distributes propane gas and liquid fuels across Canada to retail customers, including residential and commercial customers. The Wholesale Propane segment supplies propane gas for the Canadian Propane and the U.S. Propane segments, as well as propane and other natural gas liquids to third-party wholesale customers in Canada and the United States. Superior Plus Corp. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services. It serves in Spain, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Panama, the rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gas Natural SDG, S.A. and changed its name to Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. in June 2018. Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. was incorporated in 1843 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

