Analyzing goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) and Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF)

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) and Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

goeasy pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Gentera pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 91.7%. goeasy pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gentera pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get goeasy alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of goeasy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of Gentera shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio goeasy N/A N/A N/A $1.24 72.29 Gentera N/A N/A N/A $1.95 0.62

This table compares goeasy and Gentera’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gentera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than goeasy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for goeasy and Gentera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score goeasy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gentera 0 1 0 0 2.00

goeasy presently has a consensus price target of $163.83, suggesting a potential upside of 82.04%. Given goeasy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe goeasy is more favorable than Gentera.

Profitability

This table compares goeasy and Gentera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets goeasy N/A N/A N/A Gentera N/A N/A N/A

Summary

goeasy beats Gentera on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About goeasy

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services. The company also leases household furniture, appliances, electronics, and unsecured lending products to retail consumers. The company was formerly known as easyhome Ltd. and changed its name to goeasy Ltd. in September 2015. goeasy Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Gentera

(Get Free Report)

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services. The company was formerly known as Financiera Compartamos, S.A. B. de C. V. Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.