Contrasting Till Capital (TILCF) and Its Peers

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) is one of 92 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Till Capital to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -7.34% -2.51% Till Capital Competitors -5.61% -16.66% -0.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Till Capital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Till Capital Competitors 571 2884 2639 154 2.38

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 0.09%. Given Till Capital’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Till Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

57.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Till Capital has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital’s peers have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Till Capital and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $6.76 million -$4.20 million -2.90 Till Capital Competitors $14.71 billion -$207.91 million -20.28

Till Capital’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Till Capital. Till Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

