True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) and Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Head to Head Survey

True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY – Get Free Report) and Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares True Nature and Impinj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets True Nature N/A N/A -13,987.90% Impinj -6.26% -105.37% -2.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares True Nature and Impinj’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio True Nature N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A Impinj $257.80 million 9.31 -$24.30 million ($0.71) -126.86

Volatility & Risk

True Nature has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Impinj.

True Nature has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impinj has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for True Nature and Impinj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score True Nature 0 0 0 0 N/A Impinj 1 0 5 0 2.67

Impinj has a consensus price target of $127.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.00%. Given Impinj’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Impinj is more favorable than True Nature.

About True Nature

True Nature Holding, Inc. focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc. operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item. Its platform also consists of systems products that comprise reader ICs, readers, and gateways to wirelessly provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs on host items, as well as to read, write, authenticate, and engage the endpoint ICs on those items; and software and algorithms that enables its partners to deliver use cases, such as retail self-checkout and loss prevention, and warehouse pallet and package tracking to end-users. The company primarily serves retail, supply chain and logistics, aviation, automotive, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, sports, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, banking, and linen and uniform tracking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners. Impinj, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

