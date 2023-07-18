Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives $28.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.47.

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 176.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Trading Up 1.9 %

KSS opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -465.11%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

