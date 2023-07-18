J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.19.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stephens lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $172.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 836.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 875,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,189,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after buying an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $183.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $156.28 and a 1-year high of $200.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

