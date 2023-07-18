American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.42.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.
About American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.
