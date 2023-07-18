EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 783.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $185.86 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $186.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.42. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.20%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

