National Bank (NBHC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect National Bank to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. National Bank had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $109.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Bank Stock Up 1.0 %

National Bank stock opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. National Bank has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35.

National Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 67,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in National Bank by 20.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,286,000 after purchasing an additional 123,952 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in National Bank by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

