Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. CSFB raised their target price on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$41.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NPI opened at C$26.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$25.67 and a 12 month high of C$47.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of C$621.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$663.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.2347222 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.