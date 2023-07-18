Analysts Set Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target at $14.18

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BYND. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

BYND opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51,927 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,908,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 45,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,217,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

