FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $147.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FMC

FMC Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in FMC by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of FMC by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 70,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 92,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $95.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. FMC has a twelve month low of $88.77 and a twelve month high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. FMC’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

