Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$167.47.

A number of analysts have commented on CNR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Desjardins raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.9 %

CNR opened at C$155.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$102.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$157.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$159.36. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$144.71 and a 52 week high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of C$4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.6678099 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

