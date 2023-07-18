Richardson Electronics (RELL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) will issue its 5/31/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Richardson Electronics Stock Up 3.9 %

RELL stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $219.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. Richardson Electronics has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $27.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Richardson Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Richardson Electronics

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $431,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $271,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $431,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2,466.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 345,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 665,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 176,813 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 490.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 129,158 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,789,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,460,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

