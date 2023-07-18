Kinder Morgan (KMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.12-$1.12 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kinder Morgan Price Performance
Shares of KMI opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.
Kinder Morgan Company Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
