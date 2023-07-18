StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

WidePoint stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.06.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

About WidePoint

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

