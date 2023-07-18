Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
AAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Advantage Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Advantage Energy to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.03.
Advantage Energy Price Performance
AAV stock opened at C$8.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.88. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.79 and a 1 year high of C$12.19.
Advantage Energy Company Profile
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
