Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY) versus Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Financial Survey

Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY – Get Free Report) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer 0 2 0 0 2.00 Corsair Gaming 0 4 1 0 2.20

Corsair Gaming has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.71%. Given Corsair Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than Acer.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer N/A N/A N/A Corsair Gaming -4.72% 0.16% 0.08%

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer N/A N/A N/A ($11.67) -0.26 Corsair Gaming $1.38 billion 1.30 -$60.92 million ($0.60) -29.17

Acer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corsair Gaming. Corsair Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

22.2% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.2% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Corsair Gaming beats Acer on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acer

Acer Incorporated researches, designs, markets, and services personal computers (PCs), information technology (IT) products, and tablet products in the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers notebook and desktop PCs; LCD monitors; projectors; gaming and esports platform; gadgets; servers; cloud and E-business and services; and commercial and digital signage solutions, cyber security and datacenter, beverages, and AI media. It also provides electronic information, insurance captive, cloud technology, system development and integration; intelligent transportation and electronic ticketing programs and services; and investment funds. In addition, the company repairs and maintains IT products; researches, designs, and develops Internet of Things platform; sells communication products, computer, apparatus system, and peripheral equipment; operates platform for client service and products sale; develops Internet of Beings and cloud technology; and integrates cloud technology, software, and hardware. Further, it researches, develops, and sells batteries and smart bicycle speedometers; sells commercial and cloud application software and services; and designs, develops, and sells computer software and hardware, as well as provides B2B virtual reality and advisory related services. In addition, the company engages in solar optronics business; trading and distribution of synthetic and natural rubber, plastic resins, and related fillers; agency of video game console and peripherals; hotel management services; property management business; operates and maintains eSports platform; and human resources and project service, as well as provides intelligent medical examination and data interpretation analysis, medical big data, and health management and related information exchange services. Acer Incorporated was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software. The company also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for streamers and content creators. In addition, it offers coaching and training, and other services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its website. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is a subsidiary of Corsair Group (Cayman), LP.

