Short Interest in NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Drops By 23.8%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 907,700 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 1,190,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 156.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUVSF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

