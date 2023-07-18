Calix (CALX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) will issue its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Calix has set its Q2 guidance at $0.28-0.34 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $250.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.23 million. On average, analysts expect Calix to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Calix Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CALX opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. Calix has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at Calix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $220,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Calix by 483.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 865.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.91.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

