Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 8,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Western Digital Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Western Digital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.95.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

