SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,700 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 419,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SoftBank Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.30. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About SoftBank Group

SFTBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SoftBank Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

(Get Free Report)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.