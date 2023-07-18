Short Interest in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW) Decreases By 24.0%

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RFACW stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. RF Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

