Short Interest in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW) Decreases By 24.0%

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
RF Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of RFACW stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. RF Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
About RF Acquisition
