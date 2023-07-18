Short Interest in Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Declines By 23.9%

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,100 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 2,077,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nongfu Spring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

NNFSF opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Nongfu Spring has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59.

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea beverage products; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, such as soda water, sparkling flavored, and coffee beverages, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.

