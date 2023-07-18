Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in June

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,548,200 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 4,662,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,043.6 days.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

SURVF opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $1.22.

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay and a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall.

