Short Interest in Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Declines By 23.8%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Neometals Price Performance

Neometals stock opened at C$3.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.44. Neometals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.79.

Get Neometals alerts:

Neometals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.