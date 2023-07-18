Short Interest in Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Declines By 23.8%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Neometals Price Performance
Neometals stock opened at C$3.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.44. Neometals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.79.
Neometals Company Profile
