Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,132,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SRE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE opened at $146.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

About Sempra

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.