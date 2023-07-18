Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in June

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,600 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 314,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Technogym Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCCHF opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02. Technogym has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $9.50.

About Technogym

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, plate loaded equipment, weight benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

