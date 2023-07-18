CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Short Interest Update

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 9.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,252,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 112,590 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 11.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 692,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III alerts:

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Stock Performance

NYSE PRPC opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.