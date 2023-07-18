Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Short Interest Update

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,100 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 325,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

SOHU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.71 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sohu.com by 273.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sohu.com by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 42,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 13.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 125,554 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

