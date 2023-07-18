WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 454,800 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 594,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $192.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.97 and a 200 day moving average of $180.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. WEX has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $204.05.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.98 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have commented on WEX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.50.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $129,187.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,989,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,896 shares of company stock worth $8,494,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 111.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 38.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.