First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Short Interest Down 23.4% in June

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of RFEU opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $62.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.57.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $1.6388 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

