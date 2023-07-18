Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Short Interest Update

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TGI opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $773.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.60. Triumph Group has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $16.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Triumph Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Triumph Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

