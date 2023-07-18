Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Truist Financial Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Truist Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.15.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $33.43 on Monday. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

