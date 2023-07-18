Crown Castle (CCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Crown Castle has set its FY23 guidance at $7.58-7.68 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Crown Castle to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crown Castle Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $107.62 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.02 and its 200 day moving average is $127.77.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $54,987,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 744,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,047,000 after acquiring an additional 381,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 391.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 343,195 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

