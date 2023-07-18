Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $8.00 Per Share

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $8.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.75. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.32 per share.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

DAL stock opened at $46.80 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $49.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,568.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,110,000 after buying an additional 579,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after buying an additional 3,445,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,144,000 after acquiring an additional 351,286 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,500 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

