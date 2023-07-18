Atb Cap Markets Comments on Cathedral Energy Services Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Cathedral Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.
Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cathedral Energy Services had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of C$128.52 million for the quarter.
Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance
CET opened at C$0.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.96. Cathedral Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.03. The firm has a market cap of C$201.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.58.
About Cathedral Energy Services
Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.
